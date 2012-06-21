BRIEF-Mach7 Technologies expect positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
* Mach7 expects positive ebitda result for financial year ended 30 june 2017
MILAN, June 21 At least three private equity funds, including Charterhouse Capital Partners, are in bid talks with Italy's biomedical group Sorin, two sources close to the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
Italian daily la Repubblica reported that Charterhouse had offered 2 euros per share to buy the group, but the sources said there had been no formal offer from the fund.
"There is an interest from several players," one of the sources said.
Sorin shares were suspended for excessive volatility, and were indicated 15 percent higher at 1.7510 by 0745 GMT. (Reporting By Massimo Gaia)
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian rubber products maker Ansell Ltd said on Monday it had received several expressions of interest for its condom business, as it reported flat profits for the half-year ended Dec. 31.
* Second half is expected to see continued progress against company's strategic goals