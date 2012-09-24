MILAN, Sept 24 Italian medical technology group Sorin released a new business plan on Monday that forecasts consolidated revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent in 2011-2015, and by 8 percent to 10 percent in 2015-2017.

All figures have been adjusted to reflect comparable exchange rates, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company aims to make "revenue-generating acquisitions" by leveraging its strong balance sheet "to fund these additional growth opportunities," it said.

Sorin will present the new business plan to the financial community on Monday September 24 at 0700 GMT at the Italian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)