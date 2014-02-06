MILAN Feb 6 Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Thursday it expected its 2014 revenues to grow by 3-5 percent on an annual basis, boosted by new products and savings initiatives.

In a statement the company said it expected its adjusted net profit to be around 55-60 million euros in 2014 compared to the 59.1 million euros ($80 million) it posted in 2013.

Sorin, whose production was impacted in 2012 by an earthquake in the north of Italy, said it had successfully recovered from the consequences of the disaster.

Adjusted net profit in the fourth quarter rose 80.3 percent from the previous year to 20.1 million euros, it said.

($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)