BRIEF-3SBio says its chairman entered into a share purchase agreement with CS Sunshine Investment
MILAN, April 29 Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Tuesday its adjusted net profit in the first quarter grew 18.3 percent to 10.8 million euros ($15 million) boosted by its cardiac surgery unit business.
In a statement Sorin, whose main factory in the north of Italy was seriously damaged by a big earthquake in 2012, said its sales in the period rose 1.8 percent on the year to 176.3 million euros, at comparable rates and on a like-for-like basis.
The company said it expected sales to rise 3-5 percent at constant exchange rates in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
It confirmed its targets for the full year, which include an adjusted net profit of 55-60 million euros.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Said on Monday that it signed with Pure Biologics sp. z o.o. a cooperation agreement concerning commercialization of results of Pure Biologics research and development related to the new tools for an in vitro diagnostics
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin