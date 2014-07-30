BRIEF-MMJ Phytotech says unit signed LOI with pharmaceutical co in Denmark
* Co's unit, Satipharm, signed a binding letter of intent with pharmaceutical distributor & retailer in Denmark
MILAN, July 30 Italian medical technology group Sorin said on Wednesday its adjusted net profit in the second quarter fell 16 percent to 10.8 million euros ($14 million) due to unfavourable exchange rates and investments in new initiatives.
In a statement Sorin, whose main factory in the north of Italy was seriously damaged by a big earthquake in 2012, said its sales in the period rose 1.6 percent on the year to 190.6 million euros.
The company said it expected sales to rise 2-4 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
It confirmed its targets for the full year. ($1 = 0.7470 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Co's unit, Satipharm, signed a binding letter of intent with pharmaceutical distributor & retailer in Denmark
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
March 12 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd