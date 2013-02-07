MILAN Feb 7 Italy's Sorin said on Thursday it expected its revenues in the first quarter to come in around 178-180 million euros as the biomedical group focuses on recovery after last year's earthquake in one of its key production areas.

Its large Mirandola plant was slightly damaged when a deadly earthquake hit northern Italy last year, taking a toll on its production.

The company said revenues fell 1.7 percent in 2012 to 731 million euros while adjusted net profit decreased by 28 percent to 42 million euros.

Sorin said it expects adjusted net profit for 2013 to rise to 50-60 million euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)