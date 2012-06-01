Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Soros Fund Management okayed to purchase pay-TV provider
* To invest $500 mln ahead of spectrum auction -report
* Brazil to auction off broadband frequencies in June
SAO PAULO, June 1 Billionaire investor George Soros has received regulatory approval to enter the Brazilian telecom fray, investing in a local pay-TV company ahead of a landmark auction of broadcast frequencies.
Brazil regulator Anatel has approved plans by the Cayman Islands-based Soros Fund Management to take control of Sunrise Telecomunicaçoes, which offers television by subscription in Sao Paulo state, an agency spokesman said on Friday.
Local newspaper Valor Economico reported this week that Soros was interested in making a $500 million investment in the Brazilian company in order to participate in an auction of broadcast spectrum this month.
A press representative of Soros Fund Management in New York declined to comment on any potential transactions in Brazil.
This month Anatel is auctioning licenses for broadcast frequencies related to next-generation mobile phone service and broadband wireless access in rural areas. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
LIMA, Feb 24 Grana y Montero's shares closed down about 33 percent on Friday after a local magazine reported that the Peruvian construction group knew about $20 million in bribes paid to a former president by its partner, scandal-tainted Brazilian firm Odebrecht SA.