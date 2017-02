BANGALORE Jan 9 The debt crisis in Europe is more dangerous than the global financial turmoil in 2008, billionaire investor George Soros said on Monday.

Soros, who made investment history by earning $1 billion with a bet against the British pound two decades ago, said the prospect of a "deflationary vicious cycle" could affect the real economy. (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)