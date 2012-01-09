(Adds details)

BANGALORE Jan 9 Europe's debt crisis is more dangerous than the 2008 global financial crisis, billionaire investor George Soros said.

"We now have a crisis, which in my opinion is even more serious than the crash of 2008," Soros said on Monday at a business event in the southern Indian city of Bangalore .

"You had the institutions that were necessary to control the situation (in 2008) -- a functioning central bank, the Federal Reserve system, and a functioning T reasury," he said.

"In the case of the e uro, you have a European Central Bank but you don't have an European treasury. That institution is missing , " he said.

Soros, who made investment history by earning $1 billion with a bet against the British pound two decades ago, said last week that a collapse of the euro and break-up of the European Union would have catastrophic consequences for the global financial system.

