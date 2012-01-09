(Adds details)
BANGALORE Jan 9 Europe's debt crisis is
more dangerous than the 2008 global financial crisis,
billionaire investor George Soros said.
"We now have a crisis, which in my opinion is even more
serious than the crash of 2008," Soros said
on Monday at a business event in the
southern Indian city of Bangalore .
"You had the institutions that were necessary
to control the situation (in 2008) -- a functioning central
bank, the Federal Reserve system, and a functioning
T reasury," he said.
"In the case of the e uro,
you have a European Central Bank but you don't have an
European treasury. That institution is
missing , " he said.
Soros, who made investment history by earning $1
billion with a bet against the British pound two decades ago,
said last week that a collapse of the euro and break-up of the
European Union would have catastrophic consequences for the
global financial system.
He was speaking as French President Nicolas Sarkozy and
German Chancellor Angela Merkel prepared to meet to discuss ways
to boost growth and improve fiscal coordination in the euro
zone.
(Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Writing by Sumeet
Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar and Ted Kerr)