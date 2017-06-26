June 26 Robert Soros, the eldest son of George
Soros, is stepping down as deputy chairman and president of
Soros Fund Management, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
Robert Soros, 53, will remain an owner at the firm and will
continue to be involved in its strategic long-term planning,
Bloomberg reported.
He will set up Soros Capital, which will look at illiquid
investments including venture capital, according to the report.
"As opposed to the past when everything was under one
umbrella and under the strong force of the patriarch, Soros Fund
Management will now transition to a model that provides
customized solutions for the different needs of the Soros family
and the Soros foundation clients," he told Bloomberg in a
telephone interview."
David Milich, who joined Soros four years ago as chief
operating officer, will take over Robert's management duties,
Bloomberg reported.
