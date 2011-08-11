NEW YORK Aug 11 The octogenarian billionaire
George Soros has been sued for $10 million by a former
Brazilian soap star who said he reneged on promises to give her
an expensive apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
Adriana Ferreyr, 28, said Soros had twice during the five
years they dated promised to buy her apartments, but never
followed through, according to her complaint filed on Wednesday
in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
Ferreyr said she and Soros, who turns 81 on Friday and is
among the world's most admired investors, had been dating for
more than three years when he promised on Jan. 1, 2010, to buy
her an apartment worth nearly $2 million two blocks from his
home.
The pair broke up two months later and soon reconciled, but
Soros told her as they lay in bed in August 2010 that he had
given the apartment to a new girlfriend, the lawsuit said.
An argument ensued, resulting in Soros slapping Ferreyr on
the face and trying to choke her and throwing a lamp that
smashed on the floor, cutting Ferreyr's foot and requiring
stitches, the lawsuit said.
Nonetheless, the pair rekindled their romance and Soros
told Ferreyr while they vacationed in St. Barts that he would
give her another apartment, only to renege again, it said.
Ferreyr is seeking damages for fraud, infliction of
emotional distress, assault and battery and other claims.
William Zabel, a lawyer for Soros, called the lawsuit
frivolous and without merit and said he will seek dismissal.
"Mr. Soros did have an on-again, off-again and nonexclusive
relationship with Ms. Ferreyr," Zabel said in a statement. "The
proposed complaint is riddled with false charges and is
obviously an attempt to extract money from my client who is
known to be a very wealthy man."
Zabel also said police investigated the August 2010
incident and found that no assault occurred.
"George Soros did not slap, choke or throw a lamp at her,"
he said.
Neither Ferreyr, now studying economics at Columbia
University, nor her lawyer immediately responded to requests
for comment.
Soros is worth $14.5 billion, Forbes magazine said in
March. Last month, he decided to return roughly $1 billion from
outside investors in his $26 billion Quantum hedge fund and
instead manage money only for himself and family. That decision
lets Soros avoid pending increased U.S. hedge fund regulation.
[ID:nN1E76P0CY]
The case is Ferreyr v. Soros et al, New York State Supreme
Court, New York County, No. 109256/2011.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; editing by Andre Grenon)