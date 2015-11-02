(Adds quotes from director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 2 Bill Gross just got a huge vote
of "no confidence" from billionaire investor George Soros.
Soros Fund Management LLC, which Soros chairs, pulled its
roughly $500 million from an account run by Gross at
Denver-based Janus Capital Group Inc, a source familiar
with the matter said on Monday. The trade publication Pension &
Investments earlier reported on the outflow.
The $500 million had been managed through a private
investment vehicle named Quantum Partners LP and invested in a
separate account. The portfolio followed the strategy that Gross
was employing in his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond fund
, which has been struggling with poor performance and
outflows.
So far this year, the fund is posting negative returns of
1.47 percent and lagging 74 percent of its peer category,
according to Morningstar.
The withdrawal by Soros is particularly significant for
Gross as his Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, which has
$1.4 billion in assets under management, holds more than $700
million of Gross' personal money.
"Janus Unconstrained has lost money this year as well as
underperformed this year versus peers and the Barclays Aggregate
index," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund
Research at S&P Capital IQ. "The fund has struggled to gather
assets. For investors who had faith in Gross, including Soros,
they have been disappointed."
A Janus spokeswoman declined to comment.
Soros Fund Management's Chief Investment Officer Scott
Bessent last year approached Gross after he resigned from Pimco
in late September, the source said, adding that the fund had
considered Gross a legend. Gross co-founded Pimco in 1971 and
built it into one of the largest investment firms in the world,
managing $2 trillion of pension, endowment and retirement money.
Bessent, who has been overseeing Soros' $30 billion fortune
for the last four years and whom some consider Soros' protege,
will leave at the end of 2015 to start his own hedge fund firm.
Bessent will continue to advise Soros Fund Management on an
informal basis, however.
Soros Fund Management, founded in 1969, was reported to be
one of the most profitable firms in the hedge fund industry in
2010, averaging a 20 percent annual rate of return over four
decades.
Gross sued Pimco and its parent Allianz SE for $200 million
last month, claiming he was wrongfully ousted by a "cabal" of
executives who wanted his share of the bonus pool.
In the complaint filed in the California Superior Court,
Gross said Pimco managing directors were "driven by a lust for
power, greed, and a desire to improve their own financial
position and reputation" in their ultimately successful effort
to drive him out.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)