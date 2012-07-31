* Sorouh Q2 net profit 148.2 mln dirhams vs 110.4 mln dirhams

* Quarterly revenue 681.3 mln dirhams vs 1.2 bln dirhams

* Co says merger talks with Aldar well underway

* Abu Dhabi rents to fall 5 to 8 pct in selected areas - COO

* Surouh shares rise 3.88 percent (Adds conference call, details)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, July 31 Abu Dhabi's Sorouh Real Estate, which is in merger talks with bigger rival Aldar Properties, reported a 34-percent rise in quarterly profits on Tuesday as income from government projects helped offset a downbeat real estate market.

Surouh, the second-largest developer by market value in Abu Dhabi, said housing projects for the government generated sales of 1.2 billion dirhams in the first half of the year.

"There are no new developments being approved except national housing projects," Gurjit Singh, Sorouh's chief operating officer said on a conference call.

"Approval has lessened for new projects but this will allow for existing supply to be absorbed."

Sorouh said it made net attributable profit of 148.2 million dirhams ($40.35 million) in the second quarter to June 30, up from 110.4 million dirhams in the prior-year period.

Two analysts forecast profit of 57.5 million dirhams and 132 million dirhams, in a Reuters poll.

Lower costs and the end of contingencies and provisions against completed projects also lifted quarterly income.

Quarterly revenue was 681.3 million dirhams, down from 1.2 billion dirhams last year when it booked sales from the handover of units in Sun and Sky Towers.

"Sorouh's Q2 numbers are generally ahead of consensus, and can partially be explained by the write-back of provisions taken in previous periods, as well as the release of specific contingencies," Mohammad Kamal, director for equity research at Arqaam Capital said via email.

"More importantly however, over half of the earnings beat appears to be the result of higher margins than what consensus had forecast on government-sponsored housing projects."

In March, Sorouh and Aldar said they were in talks for a state-backed merger that could create a company worth about $15 billion in assets.

Sorouh said on Tuesday that the due diligence process for the merger is "well underway."

Abu Dhabi's property market was less-affected than neighbouring Dubai where home prices plunged by over 60 percent from its peak in 2008.

While Dubai's market is seeing signs of a fledgling recovery - thanks in part to its safe-haven status amid Arab world unrest - Abu Dhabi faces challenges as a huge supply of high-end homes is set to enter the market this year.

Property prices in Abu Dhabi are expected to fall another 5 percent in 2012, a Reuters poll in May showed.

Singh said rents in Abu Dhabi will fall by about 5 to 8 percent over the next six months based on the location and the quality of projects.

Abubaker Seddiq Al Khouri, managing director of Sorouh, said the developer had a pipeline of about 7,000 units.

Sorouh shares rose 3.88 percent on the Abu Dhabi index on Tuesday. The stock has rise 21.1 percent year to date. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Amran Abocar)