By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, April 29 - Abu Dhabi's Sorouh Real Estate
, which is in merger talks with larger rival Aldar
Properties, posted a 30 percent rise in quarterly
profits on Sunday, adding to a string of higher earnings from
UAE property firms in recent days.
Sorouh, the second largest property developer by market
value in Abu Dhabi, reported first-quarter net profit of 83.6
million dirhams ($22.76 million), compared with 64.3 million
dirhams in the prior-year period
The results missed four analysts' forecasts for average
profit of 87.83 million dirhams, according to a Reuters poll.
Quarterly revenue doubled to 967.2 million dirhams, with
revenue from national housing projects generating 62 million
dirhams in gross profit for the quarter. The developer said it
was on track to reach its target of 500 million dirhams of
recurring income by 2014.
"We spent 650 million dirhams on work-in-progress in the
first quarter and capex for 2012 remains the same," Chief
Financial Officer Richard Amos said on a conference call.
"Our cash position is robust, we have no plans to raise
finance."
Sorouh has previously said it plans 1.8 billion dirhams in
2012 capital expenditure. The firm's cash balance at the end of
the first quarter was 1.5 billion dirhams.
Sorouh, which entered into merger talks with Abu Dhabi's
largest developer Aldar last month, said the talks are underway,
but did not give any further details.
"The evaluation process to look at the legal and business
aspects of a potential merger is now underway and the ultimate
outcome of this process will take into account the best
interests of shareholders," the company said.
On Saturday, Aldar reported it had more than doubled its
first-quarter net profit on land and residential sales to the
government. Meanwhile, Dubai-based Emaar Properties
said net profit rose 44 pct, beating analysts' forecasts.
Sorouh, whose developments include commercial and
residential projects, will deliver around 9,300 units by end
2013, Gurjit Singh, its chief operating officer, said on Sunday.
This includes 2,300 units under the national housing programme.
Abu Dhabi-based property firms have relied heavily on
government projects to rescue them from a property market slump
in the emirate.
Property prices in Abu Dhabi are expected to fall another 11
percent from here, a Reuters poll showed in January. Sorouh
shares were up 0.9 percent on the Abu Dhabi bourse at 0755 GMT
Sunday. They have risen 31 percent year-to-date.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Additional reporting by Praveen Menon in Dubai; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)