(Corrects to remove deal value in headline)
May 15 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc :
* Nantworks acquires Cynviloq(TM) for up to $1.3+ billion
* Says under the terms of the agreement, Sorrento will receive
more than $90 million in an up-front cash payment
* Says Sorrento has the option to co-develop and/or co-market
cynviloq on terms to be negotiated
* Says Sorrento will also receive additional transfer pricing
payments from total unit sales
* Says Nantpharma, to acquire rights to Cynviloq through
acquisition of Igdrasol, a unit of Sorrento
* Says Sorrento will receive for more than $600 million in
regulatory and $600 million in sales milestone payments
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage