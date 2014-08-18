Aug 18 Sotech Machinery Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a technology firm, Shenzhen DayuCNC Technology Ltd, for 980 million yuan (159.54 million US dollar) via cash and shares issue

* Says plans to raise 265 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on August 19

(1 US dollar = 6.1425 Chinese yuan)