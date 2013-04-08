By Grace Li
HONG KONG, April 8 A red bowl with a lotus
pattern broke the world record for Chinese Kangxi ceramics on
Monday, fetching over $9 million after a bidding war won by a
Hong Kong ceramics dealer at the last day of spring sales for
global auctioneer Sotheby's.
The five days of sales in wine, jewellery, Asian and Chinese
art, ceramics and watches, an indicator of China's appetite for
luxury goods, are being keenly watched after sluggish economic
growth in 2012 and a crackdown on lavish official spending.
The Ruby-Ground Double-Lotus "falangcai" bowl from the
Kangxi period of 1662-1722 went for HK$74 million ($9.5
million), handily beating pre-sale estimates of HK$70 million
and selling for more than 140 times the price paid three decades
ago in a sign of surging demand.
More than 400 customers turned up for the auction of 57
ceramic pieces in the morning session, with several rows of
people packed into the back of the auction room and telephone
lines busy with bidders. The bowl ultimately went to Hong Kong
ceramics dealer William Chak.
"Of course, at the very, very top of the market, you do have
lots of participation from overseas and other parts of Greater
China," said Nicolas Chow, Deputy Chairman of Sotheby's Asia and
International Head of Chinese Ceramics and Works of Art.
"But in terms of quantity, the largest quantity of objects
traded today of Chinese art go back towards the mainland."
The red bowl with a design of pink and blue lotuses sold for
HK$528,000 the first time it went under the hammer at Sotheby's
in 1983. In 1999, it fetched HK$12 million.
A mainland collector who gave his name only as Ren and was
bidding for a friend said demand for Chinese ceramics was
growing among mainland buyers.
"Of course we're interested in these things. There's a
Chinese element in them and they are the things from our
ancestors, so we always feel attached to them," he added.
Though the auction scene in Hong Kong has long been
dominated by international goliaths like Christie's and
Sotheby's, leading Chinese auctioneer China Guardian last autumn
muscled in on their turf with a debut sale and held another last
week.
Chow said this trend was "a great thing".
"That helps draw more people towards Hong Kong and makes
Hong Kong an even greater centre for the art trade, particularly
in this field," he told Reuters.
Sotheby's sold HK$2 billion worth of Asian and Chinese
artwork and luxury goods at its autumn sales in Hong Kong in
October, down 37 percent from the same period a year earlier.