LONDON Feb 8 Sotheby's struggled to sell
two of its top lots at a London auction of impressionist and
modern art on Wednesday, taking some of the gloss off the art
market after rival Christie's set a series of records the day
before.
Spanish painter Joan Miro was to have been the star of the
night, part of a series of sales where the two major auction
houses are offering art valued at more than 500 million pounds
($800 million).
Miro's "Peinture" of 1933 had been valued at 7-10 million
pounds ($11-$16 million) but went unsold in the auction.
In vivid contrast, Christie's on Tuesday set a new auction
record for the same artist when "Painting-Poem" went for 16.8
million pounds ($26.5 million), or twice the pre-sale estimate.
Another casualty on Wednesday was Gustav Klimt's recently
rediscovered landscape "Seeufer mit Birken" painted in 1901 and
not seen in public for more than a century.
It too failed to find a buyer willing to meet the 6-8
million pound price tag, although it did change hands in a
private transaction after the auction for 5.6 million pounds
($8.8 million).
A snowscape by Claude Monet, "L'Entree de Giverny en Hiver,"
fetched the night's high price of 8.2 million pounds, above the
high estimate. And a painting by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner went
under the hammer for 7.3 million pounds, at the top end of
expectations.
Overall the sale raised 78.9 million pounds ($125 million),
which was below the forecast range of 79.0-113.3 pounds even
before the buyer's premium was subtracted.
"Tonight we saw global bidding across the sale with avid
collectors competing for museum-quality and rare works," said
Helena Newman, chairman of Sotheby's impressionist and modern
art in Europe.
Christie's held its less important day sales on Wednesday
which raised 25.6 million pounds, taking its total for the week
so far to 160.0 million pounds.
1 pound = $1.58
