March 16 Auction house Sotheby's
appointed Madison Square Garden Co Chief Executive Tad
Smith its CEO, a surprise development that could delay the plans
of the owner of the New York Knicks to spin off its live
entertainment business.
Sotheby's said on Monday that Smith, who has led Madison
Square Garden for just a year, would replace William Ruprecht on
March 31.
Madison Square Garden's shares fell 1.4 pct in morning
trading, while Sotheby's shares rose 1 percent.
Smith has about 25 years of experience, mostly in the media
and entertainment business.
He joined Madison Square Garden, which also owns New York
Rangers ice hockey team, from Cablevision Systems Corp,
whose CEO James Dolan is the chairman of Madison Square Garden.
Previously, Smith had led Starwood Hotels & Resorts Ltd's
online business, experience that could help Sotheby's
catch up with privately owned Christie's in online auctions.
"Smith brings what shareholders want, broad-reaching
'business' experience rather than luxury or art experience which
is what (Sotheby's) brand and experts already have," Stifel,
Nicolaus & Co analyst David Schick wrote in a note on Monday.
Ruprecht, a 35-year Sotheby's veteran, had been CEO since
2000. The centuries-old company said in November that Ruprecht
would step down once a successor was found.
Sotheby's, which has been under pressure from activist
investors to make big changes to become more competitive, also
said it had separated the roles of chairman and CEO. Lead
independent director Domenico De Sole will become chairman.
Activist investor Daniel Loeb, whose hedge fund Third Point
LLC was Sotheby's largest shareholder as of May 2014, had asked
the company to sell its headquarters on the Upper East Side of
Manhattan.
Marcato Capital Management LP, Sotheby's second-largest
shareholder, urged the company in February to buy back $500
million of shares and replace its chief financial officer.
Third Point and Mercator were not immediately available for
comment.
Smith's departure could throw a spanner in Madison Square
Garden's plans to separate its live entertainment business from
its sports and media assets.
"It sort of sets (the company) adrift until they get a new
leader. And that took a long time last time," Needham & Co
analyst Laura Martin said.
Under Smith, Madison Square Garden's net profit more than
doubled in the six months ended Dec. 31.
