PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 Hedge fund Kynikos Associates founder James Chanos said the art market is frothy and he is currently shorting Sotheby's, a global auctioneer of art and jewellery.
"I am not here to bury the art market, I am an art collector myself," the short-seller, who is better known for his bearish bets on China, said at the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday.
"But I do think that there are inherent risks in this sort of cyclical business," he added.
Chanos, the founder of Kynikos, managed about $4 billion at the end of Feb. 2014, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar; editing by Susan Thomas)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.