BOSTON, April 24 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis on
Thursday backed auction house Sotheby's board nominees
in a proxy fight with activist shareholder Daniel Loeb's Third
Point.
Glass Lewis said that Sotheby's has been responsive to
shareholder concerns: "In this case, we believe the Dissident
has identified certain areas of concern, but ultimately has
fallen short of making a compelling case that additional changes
in the boardroom are warranted at this time beyond those already
implemented by the Company."
Earlier on Thursday, rival corporate governance adviser ISS
recommended to vote for two of Loeb's candidates.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)