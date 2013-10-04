By Katya Wachtel
NEW YORK Oct 4 Auction house Sotheby's
said Friday it adopted a "poison pill" two days after activist
investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point hedge fund called for a
management shake-up and increased its stake in the company.
Loeb's roughly $13 billion fund wants to replace Sotheby's
leadership for what it sees as weak financial results and loss
of ground to rival Christie's.
Sotheby's and its CEO and Chairman William Ruprecht are
fighting back, pointing to a rising stock price, blockbuster
sales such as last year's $120 million auction of Edvard Munch's
"The Scream, and its recent undertaking of a review of its
financial strategies
The shareholder rights plan - better known as a poison pill
- will be triggered if any one investor, with exceptions, buys
more than 10 percent of Sotheby's common shares.
"Poison pills" are a strategy to stop hostile attempts to
take over or increase control of a company by forcibly diluting
the holdings of certain investors if they exceed a given
threshold.
"It is intended to protect Sotheby's and its shareholders
from efforts to obtain control that are inconsistent with the
best interests of the company and its shareholders," the company
said in a statement.
No shareholder currently owns more than 10 percent of
Sotheby's. Third Point, its largest shareholder, holds a 9.3
percent stake. Mick McGuire's Marcato Capital Management holds a
roughly 7 percent stake in the company. Nelson Peltz's Trian
Partners also held a 3 percent stake at the end of the second
quarter.
On Friday Third Point said it was "disappointed" that the
Sotheby's board had "trotted out the poison pill" in response to
the concerns outlined in its October 2 letter. Third Point,
which has criticized the company for failing to innovate, called
the provision "a relic from the 1980s."
"Rather than address our well-documented citations of
mismanagement and initiate a constructive dialogue with its
largest shareholder, the Board and the CEO have attempted to
further entrench themselves," Third Point said in the statement,
released Friday afternoon.
"It is clear that today, the Chief Executive Officer and his
hand-picked directors have put their job security ahead of
shareholders."
In Third Point's October 2 letter, Loeb said he was seeking
to replace Sotheby's current CEO and chairman once he gains a
board seat. The activist investor likened the 269-year-old
auction house to "an old master painting in desperate need of
restoration."
He criticized management expenses and pay packages, and said
he wants ro reinvigorate auctions as well as private and
internet sales. Loeb wants the company's global footprint to
expand and to "exploit the Sotheby's brand through adjacent
businesses."
Sotheby's shares were down roughly 0.4 percent at $50.75 on
the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading on Friday. The
stock has risen about 46 percent since the beginning of the
year.
In September Sotheby's said it would review its capital
allocation strategy, leaving the door open to raising its
dividend and taking on debt, after Loeb, McGuire and Peltz
revealed big stakes in the company.
The announcement of Sotheby's poison comes two weeks after
supermarket operator Safeway Inc. adopted a similar move after
hedge fund JANA Partners LLC amassed a large stake in the
company.