By Farah Master
| HONG KONG, April 3
HONG KONG, April 3 Global auction house
Sotheby's kicked off its spring sales in Hong Kong by
selling all lots in a two-day wine sale, outstripping
expectations, but the picture was less clear for its Asian and
Chinese art sales as buyers became more selective.
The five-day sale by Sotheby's of wine, jewellery, Asian and
Chinese art, ceramics and watches, held from March 31 to April
4, is closely watched as a barometer of emerging market demand
from Asian and Chinese buyers in 2012.
Soaring demand, particularly from Chinese investors for
expensive artwork and luxury goods, has become the norm in
recent years. But escalating prices in 2011 and challenging
economic conditions resulted in lacklustre demand for certain
lots at the previous season's sale.
China, which has been the engine of growth for luxury brands
including Prada and international auction houses, cut
its annual growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012, a pace the
government hopes will give it room to push structural reforms.
Sotheby's said its wine sales beat top estimates at HK$63.6
million ($8.19 million) compared with a forecast of HK$57.3
million.
"Mature, classic Bordeaux, Burgundy and Champagne were a
huge success," said Sotheby's Worldwide Head of Wine Serena
Sutcliffe.
Demand for bottles of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti dominated
the auction, which took place on March 31 and April 1, with the
two top lots of Romanee Conti 1988 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti
sold for HK$1.6 million, topping estimates of HK$1.1 million.
At the 20th Century Chinese Art sale on Monday, 90.7
percent of the lots were sold, fetching a total of HK$255
million against a presale high estimate of HK$238 million.
Top works sold included Zao Wou-Ki's abstract painting
25.06.86, which sold for HK$25.3 million, a world record for the
artist at auction, and Wang Yidong's Morning Mist in Mengshan
which fetched HK$11.9 million.
Sylvie Chen, Sotheby's Head of 20th Century Chinese Art said
the sale "represented Sotheby's first offering of photographic
works in the context of a sale of 20th Century Chinese Art, and
we are very pleased that all seventeen works found buyers."
CONTEMPORARY ART STRUGGLES
Demand for Modern and Contemporary Southeast Asian Paintings
was muted with 20 percent of the lots remaining, while the
Contemporary Asian Art sale, which had 25 percent of lots
unsold, netted HK$211 million compared with a presale high
estimate of HK$218 million.
However, bidders from all over Asia, particularly Greater
China, maintained voracious demand for selected pieces, with
Zhang Xiaogang's "Bloodline - Big Family: Family No. 2",
fetching HK$52.2 million, far surpassing the estimate of HK$35
million.
Evelyn Lin, Sotheby's Head of Contemporary Asian Art, said
the painting had never before been seen in public, having been
initially purchased in 1996 by a private European collector who
has owned it ever since.
"We are pleased that this rarity, which sold for twice its
estimate, will go into a private museum in Shanghai," she said.
Le Pho's Le Rideau Mauve (The Purple Curtain) achieved
HK$2.9 million, setting the record for any Vietnamese painting
at auction, Sotheby's said.
Sotheby's, like rival private auction house Christie's which
will hold its spring sale from 25-30 May, is trying to capture
growing demand from Asian buyers by fortifying its presence in
the region.
Chinese demand has been a boon for other auction houses and
more esoteric investments as well.
Zurich Asia saw a new record set for a Republic of China
stamp at its Rare Stamps auction in Hong Kong on March 18.,
gaining over HK$2 million for a rare 1941 Dr. Sun Yat
Sen inverted center $2 black & blue New York print stamp.
($1 = 7.7653 Hong Kong dollars)
