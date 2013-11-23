Nov 22 Tobias Meyer, Sotheby's chief
auctioneer, is leaving the auction house, the company said on
Friday, just a week after Sotheby's recorded the highest sale in
its history.
The departure of Meyer, the worldwide head of contemporary
art, comes as Sotheby's is being pressured by activist investors
including Daniel Loeb to improve its business strategies and
earn more money for shareholders.
In a statement, Sotheby's Chief Executive Officer Bill
Ruprecht said that with Meyer's contract expiring soon, "we all
agreed it was time to part ways."
"Tobias Meyer is a respected figure and has been at the
center of signature moments in Sotheby's history for more than
20 years and we are grateful for all of his contributions,"
Ruprecht said.
The announcement of Meyer's departure comes after he
auctioned off Andy Warhol's "Silver Car Crash" for $104.5
million last week. While that helped the auction house have its
best sale ever, at $380 million, it still lagged behind arch
rival Christie's, which earned $691.5 million the same week with
a record-setting Francis Bacon painting.
The German-born Meyer, 50, was known to jet around the world
to find both sellers and buyers of art and to be able to
skillfully drive up prices with his timing and sense of humor.
"I will always cherish my time at Sotheby's and look forward
to the next chapter in my career," Meyer said in the statement
released by the company.
Loeb's Third Point, which is the largest shareholder in
Sotheby's, and other investors have been pushing for change at
the 269-year-old auction house.
Loeb penned a letter to Ruprecht in October criticizing the
company's approach to auctions, private sales and Internet
sales, as well as excessive spending and waste at the expense of
shareholders.
Loeb, a prominent art collector himself, has suggested that
Ruprecht has not done enough to keep the auction house current
with growing demand for contemporary art.
Loeb has offered to join the board and wants to oust
Ruprecht. The company adopted a poison pill to thwart the move.
A spokeswoman for Loeb did not immediately return a request
for comment.
Art industry consultant Elizabeth Jacoby, who runs BSJ Fine
Art with her mother, said Meyer's departure did not come as a
complete surprise but called it significant.
Sotheby's stock slipped nearly 1 percent on Friday to close
at $52.21 but has raced ahead 55 percent this year, climbing
both as the activist investors arrived and as wealthy art
collectors seemed poised to buy and sell more masterpieces.