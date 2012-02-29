* Q4 EPS $1.04 vs est. $1.25
Feb 29 Auction house Sotheby's
posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a
decline in auction revenue, and the company said it is further
expanding its business in China, which has emerged as a robust
purchasing power in art circles.
Shares of the company -- which is set to offer the only
privately owned version of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" at an
auction in New York this summer -- were down 9 percent at $35.82
in trading after the bell. They closed at $39.34 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
For the fourth quarter, the company which competes with
privately held Christie's, earned $71.5 million, or $1.04 a
share, down from $96.2 million, or $1.38 a share, last year.
Sotheby's said the fall in earnings was largely due to a
decrease in auction and related revenues, which fell 11 percent
to $274.9 million.
Total revenue dropped 10 percent to $284.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.25 on revenue of $298.4
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
