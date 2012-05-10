* Q1 $0.16 loss/shr vs est. $0.16 loss/shr

* Q1 rev down 12 pct to $105 mln vs est $96.4 mln

May 10 Auction house Sotheby's posted a quarterly loss as expenses grew in the seasonally weak January-March quarter that also compared unfavorably to the year-ago period, when a private sale helped drive revenue.

Sotheby's, which competes with privately held Christie's, posted a loss of $10.7 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with a profit of $2.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it had an unusually strong first quarter in 2011, led by the auction of "Looking Closely," a private collection including sculptures and paintings.

Sotheby's posted a 12 percent fall in total revenue to $105 million in the first quarter.

Auction and related revenue too dropped about 12 percent to $97.4 million, while expenses rose 5 percent to $113.7 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 16 cents per share on revenue of $96.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sotheby's achieved the highest price ever for any art at auction last week, when Edvard Munch's "The Scream" soared to nearly $120 million.

Shares of the company closed at $34.04 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)