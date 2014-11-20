BRIEF-Sterling Construction awarded $22 mln bridge project in Stockton, California
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
Nov 20 Sotheby's said Chief Executive William Ruprecht will step down, after leading the auction house for 14 years.
Ruprecht, 58, will continue in his role until his successor is in place, Sotheby's said in a statement. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Sterling Construction Company Inc awarded $22 million bridge project in Stockton, California
* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , which sells gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two new independent directors, following an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.