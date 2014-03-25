(Adds quote from lawsuit, background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 25 Daniel Loeb's Third Point on
Tuesday sued Sotheby's to remove poison pill
restrictions that block the hedge fund from acquiring up to 20
percent of the auction house's stock.
Loeb's firm, which already owns 9.6 percent of the company,
said in the lawsuit that the poison pill unfairly targets
activist shareholders like himself, seeking to shake up the
board of directors. But it allows passive investors to buy up to
20 percent of the company.
The "poison pill is not a reasonable corporate response to a
takeover threat, but rather an improper attempt to thwart Third
Point's proxy contest and ensure that the current board members
remain firmly entrenched," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court.
Loeb, an art collector who began building his stake in
Sotheby's this past summer, last month nominated three
directors, including himself, to the company's board.
Sotheby's adopted the poison pill, or shareholder rights
plan, in October after Loeb began turning up the heat on the
company by comparing it to an "old master painting in desperate
need of restoration" and urging that its chief executive be
replaced.
On Tuesday, Sotheby's called the rights plan "an important
tool to ensure that all Sotheby's shareholders are treated
fairly," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
Last week, Third Point said the company had refused to amend
the terms of the rights plan to let the hedge fund boost its
stake up to 20 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard
Valdmanis, Bernard Orr)