May 5 Sotheby's said it reached an
agreement with Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC, giving the hedge
fund three seats on the auctioneer's board.
Under the deal, Sotheby's will also terminate its
shareholder rights plan, or "poison pill," at its annual
shareholder meeting on May 6.
The auctioneer said Third Point had withdrawn its lawsuit
against the plan.
Billionaire activist Loeb had sued to remove Sotheby's
poison pill, which prevents activist shareholders from owning 10
percent or more of the company.
Third Point, which currently owns just under 10 percent in
Sotheby's, can raise its stake to up to 15 percent under the
deal.
Apart from Loeb, Olivier Reza and Harry Wilson will be added
to Sotheby's slate of directors up for election at the annual
meeting, increasing the board to 15 members.
