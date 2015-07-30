July 30 Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle
Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public
offering of common stock.
Goldman Sachs, Bofa Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are among
those underwriting the IPO, the New York-based company said in a
preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell, the expected price or the exchange on which it
intends to list its shares.
The filing contained a nominal fund raising target of $100
million. (1.usa.gov/1SPn5xZ)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
Reuters exclusively reported in June that SoulCycle had
hired investment banks for an IPO.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)