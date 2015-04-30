HONG KONG, April 30 Bonds of China's Sound Global slumped on Thursday after the waste water treatment service provider said its auditors had discovered a cash shortfall of around 2 billion yuan ($322.53 million).

The Beijing-based company, which is incorporated in Singapore and whose shares trade in Hong Kong, announced the shortfall between its cash balance at the bank and its books as of December 31, 2014, late on Wednesday. Sound Global had already flagged issues with its accounts in March.

The Sound Global comments come amid heightened scrutiny of the finances of smaller Chinese companies, with debt defaults on the rise as the economy slows. There have been concerns about Sound Global itself defaulting, and its credit rating was downgraded earlier this year.

The auditors had reported the shortfall to Singapore's finance ministry and an independent review would be made of the situation, the company said in the stock exchange announcement.

"It is expected that the engagement of the reviewer will be confirmed by early next week and the first draft of the report on the findings of the review will be available around mid-May 2015," it said.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since March but its bonds due 2017 were indicated 15 points lower at around 70 cents on the dollar.

"We will provide more explanation after the review is completed," a company spokeswoman said, when contacted for a comment.

On February 16, Sound Global shares plunged 32 percent after research firm Emerson Analytics accused it of accounting irregularities and corporate governance lapses.

"We have been very negative on the company after the alleged accounting irregularities by Emerson Analytics, compounded by the resignation of the chairman of the audit committee post the audit issue," said Lucror Analytics in a report on Thursday. ($1 = 6.2009 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)