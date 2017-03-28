DUBAI, March 28 Amazom.com has agreed
to acquire Middle East online retailer Souq.com,,
the two companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
The value of the deal was not disclosed.
"By becoming part of the Amazon family, we'll be able to
vastly expand our delivery capabilities and customer selection
much faster, as well as continue Amazon's great track record of
empowering sellers," said Souq.com's co-founder, Syrian-born
entrepreneur Ronaldo Mouchawar.
Reuters reported last week that Amazon had agreed in
principle to buy Souq.com, the Dubai-based company which was
started 12 years ago by Mouchawar.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Greg Mahlich)