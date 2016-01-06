Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 Source, a provider of exchange-traded products in Europe, appointed Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of chief financial officer.
Buxton, the very first person employed by Source, will remain a member of the firm's management committee, it said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency