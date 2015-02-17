Feb 17 Europe's exchange-traded products
provider Source UK Services Ltd promoted Kevin Gant,
James King and Stephen Crowe to the position of managing
director.
Gant and King have been with Source from its inception and
have helped to set up exchange-traded funds. Crowe, also with
Source for many years, was instrumental in the Warburg Pincus
investment that was completed last year.
Source also promoted Stefano Caleffi, Gemma Steel, Marc
Vallon, Kenneth Barner-Rasmussen and Fabrizip Palmucci to the
position of executive director.
The company promoted Philip Annecke as director and four
others to associate level.
(Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)