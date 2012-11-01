(Corrects headline to say revenue rose, not profit)

Nov 1 Cyber security software maker Sourcefire Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by U.S. government spending on network security.

Net income fell to $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.0 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.

Revenue rose 30 percent to $58.8 million. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)