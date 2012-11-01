BRIEF-Startek Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Startek inc qtrly revenue $77.1 million versus $82.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to say revenue rose, not profit)
Nov 1 Cyber security software maker Sourcefire Inc reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by U.S. government spending on network security.
Net income fell to $1.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.0 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $58.8 million. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)
* Lantheus Holdings and GE Healthcare announce the signing of a term sheet for worldwide development and commercialization of flurpiridaz F 18
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: