LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - South Africa has opened books on a new 12-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts of 330bp area over 10-year US Treasuries for the issue, which is expected to price today.

Deutsche Bank, Investec, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)