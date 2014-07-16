LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa is taking indications of interest on new 30-year US dollar and 12-year euro-denominated notes, according to a source.

A global conference call will take place at 1:30pm London time. The SEC-registered bonds will be priced on Thursday.

South Africa is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB-.

Barclays, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank are the bookrunners. Investec is a co-manager. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)