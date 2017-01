LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - South Africa has started marketing benchmark-sized US dollar bonds maturing in October 2028 and October 2046, according to a lead.

The 12-year notes are being marketed at a yield of 4.625% area and the 30-year bonds at 5.375% area.

The SEC-registered notes are today's business via lead managers Barclays, HSBC (B&D), JP Morgan and Nedbank.

South Africa is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB- (negative/negative/stable) (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)