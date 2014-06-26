LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - South Africa has sent a request for proposals for a new dollar bond, said bankers.

The sovereign, rated Baa1 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard & Poor's and BBB by Fitch, was last in the international markets in September when it sold a USD2bn 12-year bond.

Standard & Poor's downgraded South Africa from BBB in early June, while Fitch changed its outlook to negative from stable, though affirmed its rating.

South Africa also has an outstanding mandate for an Islamic bond or sukuk. In March, Treasury Director General Lungisa Fuzile said the government hopes to sell the sukuk this year.

South Africa hired Al Baraka Banking Group, BNP Paribas, Liquidity Management House, Nova Capital Partners, Regiments Capital and Standard Bank in 2012 to arrange the sukuk. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)