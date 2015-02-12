LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - South Africa is not planning to issue
a US dollar-denominated sukuk in 2015, though it may print one
in 2016, according to a funding official.
"It's quite possible there will be a sukuk at some point,"
Tshepiso Moahloli, director of debt issuance and management in
South Africa's national treasury, told IFR on the sidelines of a
Euromoney conference, late on Wednesday. "There will not be one
this year. It may be next year."
South Africa is also planning on issuing a domestic sukuk in
rand.
"We want to introduce sukuk locally," Moahloli said.
"Something that our local retail investors will have to invest
in."
South Africa printed its debut US$500m five year sukuk in
September last year.
The sovereign is rated Baa1 by Moody's, BBB- by Standard &
Poor's and BBB by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)