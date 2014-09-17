UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - South Africa has launched a US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at a yield of 3.90%, according to a lead manager.
That is at the tight end of final yield guidance of 3.90-3.95% announced earlier on Wednesday. Initial price thoughts of 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps, equivalent to a yield of about 4%, were released on Tuesday.
The orderbook is USD2.2bn. Pricing is expected later today.
BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources