LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - South Africa has launched a US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at a yield of 3.90%, according to a lead manager.

That is at the tight end of final yield guidance of 3.90-3.95% announced earlier on Wednesday. Initial price thoughts of 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps, equivalent to a yield of about 4%, were released on Tuesday.

The orderbook is USD2.2bn. Pricing is expected later today.

BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers.

