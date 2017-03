LONDON, Nov 5 (IFR) - South Africa's logistics firm Transnet has opened books on its upcoming issue of a 7.5-year rand-denominated 144A/Reg S issue.

The company, rated A3/BBB by Moody's/Fitch, has set initial price thoughts of 9.125%-9.25% for the bond offering, which will mature in May 2021.

Deutsche Bank is sole lead on the issue, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)