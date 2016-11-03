Nov 3 A registered sex offender was arrested on Thursday in South Carolina after a woman reported missing along with her live-in boyfriend in late August was found "chained like a dog" in a storage container, local media reported.

Kala Brown, 30, was discovered after police searching a property in Spartanburg County, northeast of Greenville, heard banging noises coming from inside the container, local WYFF-TV reported.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright told the station that Brown had been "chained like a dog" inside.

Brown's boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver, was not found at the scene and remains missing, the station said, citing law enforcement.

Todd Kohlhepp, 45, was arrested in connection with the investigation, WYFF reported.

The website for the Spartanburg County Detention Center showed that Kohlhepp, who lives in nearby Moore, had been booked there shortly before 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). He had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Alan Crosby)