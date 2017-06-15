June 15 Federal and local authorities evacuated
a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina on
Wednesday to investigate a "potential threat" in a container
ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard officials described the threat as a possible
"dirty bomb" on the Maersk Memphis ship docked in the Wando
Terminal, where hazardous materials crews and rescue workers
were seen working, an NBC affiliate in South Carolina reported.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in statement authorities were made
aware of the potential threat in a container aboard the vessel
at about 8 p.m. local time (midnight GMT) and that the terminal
had been evacuated.
