June 15 Maersk Line, a part of A.P.
Moller-Maersk, said on Thursday that it had been
informed by the U.S. Coast Guard about a threat of a 'dirty
bomb' aboard the Maersk Memphis container ship upon its arrival
at the Port of Charleston, South Carolina.
"The vessel was immediately evacuated and all crew is safe
and ashore. We are cooperating fully with the authorities
handling the situation," Maersk said in a statement.
The U.S. Coast Guard said in statement authorities were made
aware of the potential threat in a container aboard the vessel
at about 8 p.m. local time (midnight GMT) and that the terminal
had been evacuated.
The vessel arrived at the port from New York and prior to
that sailed from Oman, according to ThomsonReuters data.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen;
Editing by Toby Chopra)