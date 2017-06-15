BRIEF-Boeing, AerCap announce order for 15 737 max 10s
* Under agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 max airplanes into max 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, June 15 The U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina will reopen and a safety zone has been lifted after investigating a "potential threat" of a dirty bomb on a container ship.
"Unified Command determines no existing threat to the port. Terminal will reopen and safety zone has been lifted," the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said on Twitter.
There were four containers where a threat was posed at the terminal, it said. "These have been scanned and cleared by authorities."
Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, said in a statement on Thursday the U.S. Coast Guard had informed it of a threat of a "dirty bomb" aboard one of its vessels. It said all crew members were safe and ashore. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)
* Under agreement, AerCap will convert 15 of its current 737 max airplanes into max 10s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.