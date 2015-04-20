* Mideast meets around 85 percent of S.Korea's crude imports
* S.Korea pushes free trade deals to diversify oil imports
* Freight subsidy also helping non-Middle East crude imports
* Mideast market share could drop to 75 pct by 2020 -expert
* S.Korea's spot imports up 37 pct in Jan-Feb from a yr ago
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, April 20 South Korean oil refiners are
taking more crude from Latin America and Europe and buying more
spot volumes to put pressure on Middle Eastern suppliers to
lower their official prices.
The shift towards broadening the world's fifth biggest oil
importer's crude mix is supported by free trade agreements
(FTAs) and a shipping subsidy that reward refiners for buying
non-Middle Eastern oil.
FTAs mean U.S., Canadian and European crude are free from an
up-to-3-percent import tariff, unlike Middle East supplies. And
with South Korea expanding such trade deals, including one
already signed with oil producer Colombia and one sought with
Ecuador, the purchases from other regions are expected to grow.
By 2020, according to one energy security expert in
Singapore, the amount of crude South Korea takes from regions
other than the Middle East could grow to 25 percent of its
total, from around 15 percent now.
"If this kind of supply trend continues, we expect it will
help lower Asian premiums (from Middle East producers)," said a
senior official at South Korea's energy ministry.
Partly to combat this shift by South Korea - with China,
India and Japan making similar substitutions - top crude
exporter Saudi Aramco sharply cut official prices to Asia from
late last year through March. Even with a boost to the prices
for April and May loadings, its Arab Light grade is still at a
discount to Oman/Dubai quotes.
As Asia's fourth-largest economy put FTAs with Europe and
the Americas into place, the Middle East's share of South
Korea's crude imports fell from 86 percent in 2013 to 84 percent
last year, Korea National Oil Corp data showed.
The diversification efforts will likely decrease the Middle
Eastern share in South Korea's crude market to around 80 percent
over the next two years, Suresh Sivanandam, a principal analyst
for refining and chemicals at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters.
And Philip Andrews-Speed, head of energy security research
at the National University of Singapore said that could drop to
as low as 75 percent by 2020.
LOOKING TO IMPROVE MARGINS
SK Energy Co, GS Caltex Corp, S-Oil
Corp and Hyundai Oilbank have Asia's
fourth-largest refining capacity, with a combined 2.95 million
barrels per day (bpd) in capacity that can process a wide range
of crudes, including heavy grades from Latin America. About half
of the product output is used domestically and half is exported.
South Korean refiners contracted recently to take about 5
million barrels by April from Pemex, with the Mexican state oil
company looking to double those shipments by the end of the
year. Whether that happens now will depend on talks between the
buyers and Pemex over shipments of the crude with a high
chloride content.
Last year, SK Energy and GS Caltex brought ultra-light oil,
or condensate, from the United States after an easing of a
40-year ban on U.S. oil exports. GS Caltex also brought the
first Alaskan crude oil to South Korea in more than a decade.
South Korean refiners are looking to improve their profit
margins, which are low due to domestic pressure on retail fuel
prices from cost-conscious consumers and fuel-efficient cars.
Overseas product demand is also weak amid a supply surplus from
refiners in China and the Middle East.
To better their margins, importers are buying more crude in
the now less-expensive spot market instead of via the long-term
deals that dominate most Asian markets, including South Korea.
South Korean refiners raised their spot procurement by 37
percent to 48 million barrels in the first two months of 2015
from a year ago, while decreasing term crude by 0.6 percent to
116.7 million barrels, KNOC data showed.
(Additional reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)