(Corrects dateline)

By Meeyoung Cho and Jessica Jaganathan

SEOUL/SINGAPORE May 3 South Korea may cut back on rising diesel exports as Seoul considers scrapping an import tariff exemption on the fuel, a move that could allow refiners there to reclaim lost domestic market share, a source close to the matter said.

The country's diesel exports rose more than 10 percent in the first quarter this year as growing volumes on an online trading platform, combined with an import tariff exemption, pulled cheaper fuel from other sources into the local market.

But diesel imports traded online and exempt from a 3 percent tariff are nearing quota limits, and with the South Korean government likely to end the benefit after June, according to the source, diesel shipments into the country may fall.

"Oil importers won't import aggressively in the second quarter compared with earlier this year, considering their import tariff won't be refunded from July," one of the importers said, declining to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Officials at the energy ministry declined to comment on a review of the import tariff exemption for the online market Korea Exchange, saying a decision has yet to be taken.

Diesel volumes traded on Korea Exchange are now equal to around 10 percent of South Korea's diesel consumption, and about 1,300 entities participate in the market, the exchange says.

Asia's fourth-largest economy launched Korea Exchange last year in a bid to tame record-high fuel prices, increase transparency and reduce the influence of its four refiners -- Hyundai Oilbank, GS Caltex, SK Energy and S-Oil.

The refiners initially dismissed the online platform, but their concern rose as trade and import volumes for diesel spiked, cutting their market share. That forced the refiners to export more diesel to an already oversupplied Asian market.

South Korea's diesel imports rose to 2.6 million barrels in the first quarter compared with just 150,000 barrels a year ago. Nearly 70 percent of the imports came from Japan, while the rest were supplied by Singapore, Malaysia, Russia and China.

While helping to mop up some of Japan's excess diesel cargoes, the imports were still not enough to offset the more significant increase in South Korean exports, traders said.

South Korea's diesel exports rose by 10.5 percent -- about 4.4 million barrels -- to 45.84 million barrels in the first three months of this year from a year ago, according to latest data from Korea National Oil Corp. That was close to a record 46.96 million barrels exported in the July-September quarter.

With exports also rising from China and Japan amid weak demand from key consumers such as Europe, Indonesia and Vietnam,

diesel margins fell to their lowest in more than two years in the first quarter of the year, and the downtrend has so far continued into the second quarter.

"The market is just flooded with cargoes now," a Singapore-based middle-distillates trader said.

"There are only two main outlets for the North Asian diesel grade, Australia and Europe. But with arbitrage economics not working (to ship Asian cargoes west) and Australian demand stable, it's just not looking good."

South Korea's domestic diesel consumption in March was 11.9 million barrels, up 6 percent year on year. In the first quarter, diesel consumption was 33.3 million barrels, up 1.9 percent from a year ago.

For the January to June period, up to 700,000 barrels of gasoline and 3 million barrels of auto diesel can be exempted from the import tax if they are traded on Korea Exchange.

The exemption lowers imported diesel prices by 18 won ($0.02) per litre. Combined with other import exemptions diesel prices can be as much as 44 won per litre lower when traded online, according to Korean Exchange data.

($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue)