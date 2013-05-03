(Rewrites top three paragraphs; adds milestone in third.)

By Meeyoung Cho and Jessica Jaganathan

SEOUL/SINGAPORE May 3 South Korea could scrap a diesel import incentive in June, a source close to the matter told Reuters, allowing the country's refiners to recapture domestic market share lost to cheaper foreign suppliers.

Diesel imported for trade on the online Korea Exchange is exempt from a 3 percent tariff, making it competitive with local supplies. Korea's first quarter diesel exports rose more than 10 percent on the year as cargoes priced out of the local market were shipped overseas.

The source said exports from Korea, one of Asia's top two suppliers of the fuel with India, could fall sooner than June as tariff-free diesel imports are already nearing the 3 million barrel quota for the first half.

"Oil importers won't import aggressively in the second quarter compared with earlier this year, considering their import tariff won't be refunded from July," the source, an importer of the fuel, said.

Officials at the energy ministry declined to comment on a review of the import tariff exemption for the online market, saying a decision has yet to be taken.

Diesel volumes traded on Korea Exchange are now equal to around 10 percent of South Korea's diesel consumption, and about 1,300 entities participate in the market, the exchange says.

Korea Exchange launched last year in a bid to tame record-high fuel prices, increase transparency and reduce the influence of the four refiners -- Hyundai Oilbank, GS Caltex, SK Energy and S-Oil.

Combined with other import exemptions diesel prices can be as much as 44 Korean won ($0.04) per litre lower when traded online, according to Korea Exchange data.

South Korea's diesel imports rose to 2.6 million barrels in the first quarter compared with just 150,000 barrels a year ago. Nearly 70 percent of the imports came from Japan, with the rest from Singapore, Malaysia, Russia and China.

South Korea's diesel exports rose by 10.5 percent -- about 4.4 million barrels -- to 45.84 million barrels in the first three months of this year, according to data from Korea National Oil Corp. That was close to the record 46.96 million barrels in the July-September quarter.

With exports also rising from China and Japan and weak demand from key consumers such as Europe, Indonesia and Vietnam, diesel margins fell to their lowest in more than two years in the first quarter of the year, and the downtrend has continued into the second quarter.

"The market is just flooded with cargoes now," a Singapore-based middle-distillates trader said.

"There are only two main outlets for the North Asian diesel grade, Australia and Europe. But with arbitrage economics not working and Australian demand stable, it's just not looking good." ($1 = 1101.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Urquhart)