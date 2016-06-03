UPDATE 9-Oil rallies to settle up $1 a barrel
* OPEC delivers 82 pct of pledged supply cut -Reuters survey (Adds comments)
SEOUL, June 3 South Korea will introduce real-world emissions tests of diesel vehicles from 2017, the Ministry of Environment said on Friday, as Asia's second-biggest diesel car market after India is grappling with smog which often blankets the country.
Last month, the ministry has found some diesel vehicles emit up to 21 times more nitrogen oxides on the roads than at laboratories in tests conducted in the wake of Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal, it said in a statement.
South Korea will also make eco-friendly vehicles account for 30 percent of new car sales by 2020, up from its previously planned 20 percent, the statement said.
To that end, the government will increase the amount of charging infrastructure for battery-powered electric cars and fuel cell vehicles. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* OPEC delivers 82 pct of pledged supply cut -Reuters survey (Adds comments)
WASHINGTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 1 Activists protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline project expressed alarm on Wednesday after federal lawmakers from the state said the final permit had been granted for the project - a statement later contradicted by the Army, which issues such permits.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 Mexico expects to begin formal talks from around the beginning of May on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) following a 90-day consultation with the private sector, the government said on Wednesday.